Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 2,238 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 62.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 105,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40,649 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 61.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $206,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.31.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

