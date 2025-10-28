Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 12,161 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 215.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,693,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350,011 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 455,084.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,844,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843,278 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 20,509.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 453,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 451,617 shares in the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,745,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 209.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 579,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 392,125 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 38.3%

DISV opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $34.23.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

