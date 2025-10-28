Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 25 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $46.75.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

