Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 57,500.0% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $414,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4%
RSP stock opened at $192.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $192.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.62.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
