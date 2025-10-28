SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 73,800 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the September 30th total of 994,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 175.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 175.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 433,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Down 14.6%

SMX stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.40. SMX has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $8,273.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut SMX (Security Matters) Public to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

