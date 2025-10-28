Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 5,154 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc $MDXG

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. MiMedx Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $995.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 8.84%.The company had revenue of $67.69 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

