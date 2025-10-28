Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCR opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

