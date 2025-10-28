Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,600 shares during the period. CocaCola makes up about 0.8% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $87,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in CocaCola by 1.5% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,184,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,286,000 after buying an additional 46,450 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in CocaCola by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,644,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,315,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in CocaCola by 2.9% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,257,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,629,000 after buying an additional 63,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 82.9% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

In other news, Director Max R. Levchin purchased 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average of $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 67.55%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

