Brookwood Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,126 Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October $QTOC

Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:QTOC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, World Investment Advisors grew its position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of QTOC stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $32.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October Profile

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October (QTOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:QTOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.