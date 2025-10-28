Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires 20,383 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMQ

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 188.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 47,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,910,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 114,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0516 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

