Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,708 Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF $FELC

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FELC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,976,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,146,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 4,506.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,975 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,497,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,095,000 after purchasing an additional 703,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,295,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,662,000 after purchasing an additional 645,996 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FELC opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

