Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. Buys Shares of 1,045 Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,045 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DY. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 851.6% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 475,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 425,652 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth $21,451,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,432.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 135,427 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 969,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,737,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 189,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 98,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DY. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.38.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY stock opened at $283.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.29 and a 200 day moving average of $241.87. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.37 and a 1 year high of $301.88.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.