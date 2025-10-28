Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $38.84 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 147.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,603 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $38,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.8%

UNP stock opened at $218.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.92 and a 200-day moving average of $224.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

