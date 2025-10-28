Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:D opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $62.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 92.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

