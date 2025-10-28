Advisory Alpha LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $41,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $144.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $145.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.56.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

