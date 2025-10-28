Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.37.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

