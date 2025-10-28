Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 7,350 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $24,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 505.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,551,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,195 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,355,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,638,000 after purchasing an additional 327,724 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 294,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,407,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,755,000 after purchasing an additional 210,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,705,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.23. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $68.22.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.3137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

