Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,766 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

BNDX opened at $49.85 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.32.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

