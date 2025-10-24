Capstone Copper FY2025 EPS Estimate Lifted by Stifel Canada

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Capstone Copper in a report released on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s FY2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$15.00 price target on Capstone Copper in a report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Capstone Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.70.

TSE CS opened at C$11.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$4.98 and a 12 month high of C$13.80. The stock has a market cap of C$8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.70, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.61.

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

