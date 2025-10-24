B. Riley Weighs in on Rogers’ FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Rogers’ current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get Rogers alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROG. Zacks Research raised Rogers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Rogers Stock Up 3.3%

ROG stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.27. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.46. Rogers has a 12-month low of $51.43 and a 12-month high of $114.05.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). Rogers had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 8.14%.The company had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.75 million. Rogers has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Rogers by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rogers by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rogers by 6,118.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Rogers by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.