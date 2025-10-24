Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 124 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 121.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 183,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 100,810 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $2,559,000. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 467.3% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 25,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $106.60 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $110.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.28.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

