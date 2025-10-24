iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 499.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,304 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,899 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,712.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 763,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,761,000 after purchasing an additional 743,410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,622,000 after purchasing an additional 613,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,265.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 632,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,253,000 after purchasing an additional 586,022 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF opened at $336.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.27. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $337.67.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

