D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 5,586 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $137.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.89. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $99.48 and a 52-week high of $137.47.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

