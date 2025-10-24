D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,638 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.8% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 69.5% during the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 51,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,118,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $120.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $124.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,545,054.40. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. The trade was a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,281,540 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Dbs Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.61.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

