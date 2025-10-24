D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Progressive from $350.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Progressive from $270.00 to $262.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total transaction of $7,543,953.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,194,933.16. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,767,027.20. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,778 shares of company stock valued at $31,683,756 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $220.52 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $217.20 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.70.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.19%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.