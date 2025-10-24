Capital One Financial Estimates NFE FY2025 Earnings

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.23) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.22). Capital One Financial has a “Underweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Fortress Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for New Fortress Energy’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NFE. BTIG Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Johnson Rice cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, New Street Research set a $8.50 target price on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 48.94%.The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 33.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,171 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

