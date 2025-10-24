Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bankinter in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bankinter

Bankinter Price Performance

Bankinter Company Profile

BKNIY opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.11.

(Get Free Report)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.