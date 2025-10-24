Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bankinter in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut Bankinter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Bankinter Price Performance
Bankinter Company Profile
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
