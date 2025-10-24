Southern Company (The) $SO Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Southern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.83.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on SO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.30.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

