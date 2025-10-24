CVE:CEI FY2025 EPS Forecast Reduced by Ventum Cap Mkts

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (CVE:CEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Coelacanth Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 21st. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

CEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Ventum Financial set a C$1.15 price target on Coelacanth Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital set a C$1.05 price target on Coelacanth Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$1.10.

Coelacanth Energy stock opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$442.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 0.63. Coelacanth Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.98.

Coelacanth Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company owns approximately 150 net sections of Montney acreage located in the Two Rivers area of northeastern British Columbia.

