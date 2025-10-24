Telsey Advisory Group Lifts Earnings Estimates for Adidas

Adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Adidas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Adidas’ current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Adidas’ FY2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Adidas had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adidas in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Adidas Price Performance

ADDYY stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. Adidas has a 52 week low of $94.33 and a 52 week high of $137.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adidas

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adidas by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adidas by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Adidas by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Adidas by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

