Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 2,605.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,233 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.32% of Teladoc Health worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $174,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $777,000. Impact Investors Inc raised its position in Teladoc Health by 17.6% in the second quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 21,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $131,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.97.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 3.1%

TDOC opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.90. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at -1.350–1.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.