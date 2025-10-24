Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,036 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGMU. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGMU opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $27.51.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

