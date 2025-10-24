VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 135,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after acquiring an additional 99,409 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 72,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter.

SMH stock opened at $344.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $350.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.31.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

