FY2025 EPS Estimates for Macerich Increased by Analyst

Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macerich in a report issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Macerich had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $249.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Macerich from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.23. Macerich has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -38.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Macerich by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Macerich by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Macerich by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

