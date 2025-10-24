Stephens Inc. AR Sells 29,097 Shares of Bank OZK $OZK

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,097 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 1,114.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 70.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 1,137.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $79,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $45.07 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.07). Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $449.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OZK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.88.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

