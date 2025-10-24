D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,154,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,194,000 after acquiring an additional 415,209 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,376,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,744,000 after acquiring an additional 833,391 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,808,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,249,000 after acquiring an additional 326,633 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,269,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,379,000 after acquiring an additional 115,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 830,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,823,000 after acquiring an additional 221,707 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $94.15 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $88.95 and a 52 week high of $94.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day moving average of $91.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

