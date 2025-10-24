iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,843,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,313,000 after purchasing an additional 105,613 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,402,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,290,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,575,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,134,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,308,000 after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $179.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.39. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.38 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

