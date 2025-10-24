iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA Shares Sold by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,957,000. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 382,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,132,000 after purchasing an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after acquiring an additional 108,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 133,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

SUSA stock opened at $137.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -245.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $99.48 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.79 and a 200-day moving average of $125.89.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

