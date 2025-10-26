Citigroup Cuts Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 770

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from GBX 1,220 to GBX 770 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WIZZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,400 in a report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,100 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,250 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,130.

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 1,101 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,242.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,312.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 970.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,818.

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

