Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,220,599,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after buying an additional 1,642,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,758,968,000 after buying an additional 717,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,882,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,468,873,000 after buying an additional 1,520,513 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

