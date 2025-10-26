New Hampshire Trust Increases Stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF $GVI

New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

GVI stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.46.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

