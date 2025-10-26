Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,294 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $21,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

