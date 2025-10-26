Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.03 Billion Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,916,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,025,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 314.4% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,295,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,088,000 after buying an additional 1,741,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,258,000 after buying an additional 912,969 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,760,000 after buying an additional 857,098 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 293.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 909,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,110,000 after buying an additional 678,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,900,000 after buying an additional 663,517 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.14.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

