Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,924,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 65.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 55,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $534,000.

Shares of CGMU stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $27.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

