Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $65.77 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,291,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $65,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.84. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.