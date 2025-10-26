Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 22,069 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,069 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,119,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average is $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

