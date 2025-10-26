Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.4% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 64.6% during the second quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.18.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

