Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAR. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 48,952.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 227,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 227,138 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 117.2% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Warburton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC now owns 80,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares in the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAR opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

