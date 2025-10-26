Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 31,737 Shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF $MMIT

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,737 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.51% of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $140,935,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,839,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after acquiring an additional 107,576 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,760,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 239,406 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,881,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,664,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,894,000 after purchasing an additional 871,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MMIT opened at $24.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

