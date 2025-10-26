Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,056.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

